Tommy Howard Bellomy, 98 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully at Southern Estates Assisted Living on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1922 to David Jasper Bellomy and Estell Daniel Bellomy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Viola Letson Bellomy; his second wife, Eleanor Mullins Falkner Bellomy; a daughter, Annette Falkner Poore and a granddaughter.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Jasper Bellomy Jr.; his sisters, Zelma Bellomy Sharp, Annie Bellomy Anderson, Emily Bellomy Bradford and Hispanola Bellomy Caldwell and their spouses.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Bellomy (Steve) Chandler of Decatur, Janet Bellomy Necklaus of Scottsboro, Judy Falkner (Larry) Cooper of Starksville, Mississippi and Jennifer Falkner (Jeff) Smith of Allen, Texas; his sons, James W. (Jan) Falkner Jr of Odessa, Florida and Kenneth Barrett Falkner of Sevierville, Tennessee; son-in-law, John Poore of Wesley Chapel, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bellomy led a blessed life serving God, his family and his country. He was a faithful Christian, serving the Broad Street Church of Christ as an elder for over 50 years after first serving as a deacon. He oversaw three building programs at the church as well as serving in many other capacities. He loved standing at the back of the auditorium at the end of services to greet each person there.
After graduating from Jackson County High School, he enlisted in the Army-Air Force during World War II. His intention was to become an airplane mechanic, but his typing skills moved him into communications.
He served overseas in India and was stationed in Shanghai, China after the war ended. His ship arrived back in the states in time for him to listen on the ship’s radio to Alabama playing in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1946. He was proud to have served his country in World War II.
Upon returning to Scottsboro, he married his sweetheart, Viola Marie Letson, whom he had met earlier while home on leave. They had a wonderful life together for 27 years until her untimely death in 1973.
Later mutual friends introduced him to Eleanor Mullins Falkner, whom he married in 1975. They were also blessed with 27 years together until her death in 2002.
Mr. Bellomy said, “I had two wonderful wives and two wonderful lives.”
Mr. Bellomy was involved in rural electrification wiring homes for electricity at the end of World War II before working as a bookkeeper for Campbell Pontiac.
He was appointed postmaster in Scottsboro in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He completed a qualifying exam and served as postmaster until his retirement in 1989. He served as president of the Alabama Chapter of the National Association of the Postmasters of the United States and enjoyed traveling to national, regional and state conventions. He was also called on to train new postmasters.
Mr. Bellomy served as a volunteer fireman in Scottsboro, was a member of the Civitan Club and led a United Way campaign. He was a fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Alabama football and the Scottsboro Wildcats. He kept the clock in basketball and a portion of the football scoreboard for the Wildcats for years. He was a volunteer usher at Legion Field.
Mr. Bellomy was a loving father and patriarch to his family. He was also a man of few words, but the words he shared conveyed great wisdom. A kind and gentle servant, he left a great legacy and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to thank Southern Estates Assisted Living for their excellent care and love for Mr. Bellomy and the family during the two years he lived there. The family would also like to thank Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for their wonderful care this last year. And lastly, a special thanks to Dr. Christopher Clayton and staff for their years of exceptional care.
The family will have a private graveside service due to COVID. Terry Broome and Steve Chandler will officiate, and interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Scottsboro Funeral Home is assisting the family. Grandsons will be pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Broad Street Church of Christ, 613 South Broad Street, Scottsboro AL 35768; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or a charity of your choice.