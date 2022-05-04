Imogene Miller Grider, 78 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center.
Mrs. Grider is survived by her son, Anthony Grider (Candi); grandchildren, Cody Grider (Tabitha), Caitlin Jeffery (James), Karissa Phillips (Justin) and Alicia Grider; great grandchildren, Kyleigh Grider, Weston Grider, Waverly Grider, Coa Jeffery, Truitt Jeffery, Lonnie Ray Hensley and Ashlyn Henley; brothers, John Miller (Brenda) and Bernard Miller (Sandra) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Grady Miller; mother, Nancy Miller; son, Rayford Grider and daughter, Tammy Grider.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.