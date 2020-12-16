Linda Lloyd, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Linda was a member of Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a veteran special education teacher with Jackson County Board of Education.
Linda will be loved and missed by many. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs, Lloyd is survived by her daughter, Melonie (William) Pannell; son, Rodney Lloyd; grandchildren, Braden Lloyd, Ava Lloyd, John Lloyd and Andrew Lloyd; sisters, Anita Atchley and Deva Day and brother, John R. McNelley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Lloyd and brother, Darrell McNelley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.