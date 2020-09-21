On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, Mary Ruth Hall, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed from this life at age 83. She was a member of Letcher Church of God for many years.
Mary Ruth Hall was born on July 11, 1937 in Estill Springs, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hulen Hall; sisters, Hazel Parmley and Geneva Fadley and brother, Edward Trussell.
She is survived by her son, Bill William Hall (Peggy) of Sauk Village, Illinois; daughter, Connie Steele (Donnis) of Cartersville, Georgia; grandchildren, Tiffany Baker (Josh) of Illinois, Michelle Steele of Georgia, Jeremy Steele (Caitlin) of Georgia and Rebecca Twaddle (Wyatt) of Illinois; seven great grandchildren, Jace Steele, Sheyanne Tucker, Callie Steele, Sarah Steele, Jackson Steele, Baylor Steele and Everly Rose Steele; sister, Jenell Mathis and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gold Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Tiffany Baker, Michelle Steele, Jeremy Steele and Rebecca Hall; grandsons in law, Josh Baker and Wyatt Twaddle; granddaughter in law, Caitlin Steele and honorary pallbearers, great grandson, Jace Steele and great granddaughter, Sheyanne Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Letcher Church of God.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.