Rachel Newman Gann, 77 of Section, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Section Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Section Methodist Cemetery.
Mrs. Gann is survived by her husband, Vandell Gann; sons, Tony (Pam) Gann, Roger Gann and Mike (Tammy) Gann; grandchildren, Rachel, Colby, Trinity. Garrett Moores and Bo Moores; brother, Donald Newman; sisters, Lois Hancock, (Harveie) Parton and Patricia (Johnny) Dolberry.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.