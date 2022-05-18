Billy J. Brooks, 83 of Hollywood, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Garner, Rev. Bert Brooks and Rev. David Moorman officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Billy is survived by his wife, Linda Brooks; son, Wade (Natalie) Brooks; stepson, Scott (Casey) Dobbins; grandchildren, Madeline Brooks, Katie Brooks, Whitt Dobbins and Tatum Dobbins; honorary grandchildren, Kelly Campbell and Taylor Campbell; sister, Eileen (Jim) Rowe and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in the death by his parents, John Thomas and Pauline Brooks and sister, Barbara Kay Simons.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.