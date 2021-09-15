Susan Bean Milligan, 70, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in the sanctuary of The Gathering Church of God with Rev. Rick Vinson and Bishop Matt Beaty officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Milligan is survived by her husband, Don Milligan; daughters, Donna (Scottie) Reynolds, April (Bruce) Maples and Leia Milligan; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Corey) Griffin, Jared Reynolds, Bryce Milligan, Laura Beth Maples, Anthony Stansell, Amanda Stansell Sisk, Tavian Milligan, Micah Milligan and Aviana Milligan; great grandchildren, Sophia and Cooper Reynolds, Raelynn Griffin, Soren Stansell and “Baby” Stansell; sisters, Mary “Becky” Putman and Amber Doebler; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sharon Milligan; sister-in-law, Joanne Bean and special family member, Tisha Gross.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Bean Jr. and Mary Lena Moorehead Bean; brothers, Jerry Bean, Terry Bean and Michael Bean; sister, Emily Bean Dietrich; son, Ronnie Milligan and grandson, Hunter Atchley.
Susan was born Aug. 1, 1951 in Harvey, Illinois. She married her soulmate at 19 on Nov. 28, 1970, and together they built a beautiful love story. Susan and Don lived in Grant Park, Illinois where they began the journey of a lifetime.
Susan was a retired CNP employee from the Jackson County Board of Education. She loved working with children. She spent many years teaching Sunday School, leading Missionettes and serving alongside her husband, Don, in Children’s Ministry.
She also raised money so all children would have a chance to go to church camp. Susan spent many years as a pastor’s wife in addition to teaching children God’s Word.
Susan’s favorite passage of scriptures was Proverbs 22:6: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Susan was passionate about her family and nothing was more important to her aside from her relationship with God. She loved her family endlessly and would do anything for them.
