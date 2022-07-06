Roy Eugene Bell, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
Mr. Bell is survived by his daughter, Chasity Strange (Kraig); grandchildren, Zachery Bridgeman, Joshua Bridgeman, Bailey Davis and Matthew Davis; great granddaughter, Victoria Bridgeman; nephew, Cody Lambert (Brittany); aunts, Judy Henderson and Louise Maynor and a multitude of special friends who have helped over the years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Fay Bell; father, Roy Howard Bell; wife, Shirley Gentle Bell and grandparents, John and Lorean Bell and Grover and Ruth McCrary.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.