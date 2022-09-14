Mary Kate Carter Barclay, 97, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born June 15, 1925 in Section to John Breckenridge and Ethel Nix Carter.
Mary Kate graduated from Jackson County High School in 1942 and later attended Berea College. She worked in Oak Ridge, Tennessee during the Secret City Era.
She went on to teach in Jackson County schools during which she married the love of her life, J.O. Barclay.
Afterwards, she started and set up Medical Records Department at Jackson County Hospital, now Highlands Medical Center. She retired from TVA and worked part time with the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.
Her volunteer work included establishing the VFW Auxiliary and served as its first president, was a founding member of the Three Arts Club and also served as president. She volunteered with First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for decades. She also served as one of the first women jurors in Jackson County.
One of her favorite pastimes was making boiled custard for ill friends and family. She was admired for her compassion and strength of conviction. She was also a strong patriot due to her family members, who served our country in combat.
These included her husband, her brother, her son, two grandsons and the two husbands of granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel Carter; her brother, John B. Carter Jr.; her sister, Barbara Carter Nichols and her beloved husband, James Oliver Barclay Jr. (J.O.).
She is survived by her three children, Becky Drummond Kellenberger (John), Beverly Bell (John) and James Oliver Barclay III (Debbie Karrh); eight grandchildren, Will Drummond, Claire Drummond Stroud, Mary Margaret Barclay Purdy, James Oliver Barclay IV, William Karrh Barclay, Lauren Bell Fowler, Emily Bell Smith and James Bell LeBeau and 12 great grandchildren, Jackson, Addison, Lily Kate, Quenton, Cooper, Emerson, Oliver, James, Eleanor, Amelia, Collins and Mary Barclay.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 12:30-2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service, at 3 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are her grandsons, Will Drummond, Jackson Purdy, Jae Barclay, Cooper Purdy, Quenton Barclay, Bill Barclay and Oliver Purdy. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry King and Pat Presley.
