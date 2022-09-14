Mary Kate Carter Barclay, 97, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born June 15, 1925 in Section to John Breckenridge and Ethel Nix Carter.

Mary Kate graduated from Jackson County High School in 1942 and later attended Berea College. She worked in Oak Ridge, Tennessee during the Secret City Era.

