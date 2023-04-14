Kennedy

Scott David Kennedy, 55, of Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away suddenly on April 6, 2023.

Scott was never afraid to take on a new journey and did everything with honesty and integrity.  He had very strong values and was well liked by everyone, mostly due to his positive energy.  Scott always made time to help others and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed one. 

