Scott David Kennedy, 55, of Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away suddenly on April 6, 2023.
Scott was never afraid to take on a new journey and did everything with honesty and integrity. He had very strong values and was well liked by everyone, mostly due to his positive energy. Scott always made time to help others and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed one.
Scott was born on Dec. 19, 1967 in Huntsville, Alabama during a tornado. While Scott was heading to the hospital to be born, many ambulances were heading towards the tornado. He graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1986 and attended The University of North Alabama. He was an active member in his fraternity Alpha Tau Omega and loved playing music.He began his music career in college with the Love Yuppies, recruited to the Fiddleworms and then 5 o’clock Charlie. One dream Scott would never give up on is playing the drums. He played with heart and soul every time he picked up those drumsticks.
Scott was a born drummer. One Christmas he demolished his first drum kit, finally using his bass drum as a trampoline. His whole life he wanted to be a drummer. He was a caring, loving big man who led his life as he wanted, mostly behind his drums.
His legacy will carry on forever reminding us that we control our own destiny, and we choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and laughter.
Celebration of Life with be from 2-10 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at Ditto Landing, Huntsville, Alabama.
