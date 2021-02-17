Harold Eugene Stephens, 76, passed peacefully at his home in Hytop on Feb. 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Vernon and Sybil Stephens and infant baby sister.
Mr. Stephens is survived by his wife, Evelyn of 58 years; five children, Sharon Stephens, Delores (Spring) Stephens, Alison (Allen) Paradise, Dana (John) McLain and Josh (Dina) Stephens; eight grandchildren, Daniel Hall, Olivia Sutton, Jessica Sutton, Lily Sutton, Alexandria Parrish, Hayden Paradise, Morgan McLain and Mason McLain and six great grandchildren, Journey Hall, Judah Hall, Aiden Hambrick, Kaylee Sharp, Rachel Moore and Eli Knight.
His life was one of service with serving 40 years at First National Bank and 60 years serving the Lord.
Pallbearers are Daniel Hall, Hayden Paradise, Dakota Parrish, Journey Hall, Craig Bickers and Mark Sutton and honorary pallbearers, Morgan McLain and Mason McLain.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at Hytop Holiness Church with Rev. James “Totchie” McLain officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.