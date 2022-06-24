Gary Sims, 67 of Woodville, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Garry’s favorite hobby was playing golf with his son, Dewayne and his buddies. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play their many sports.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Garry is survived by his daughter, Misty Escamilla (Jason); son, Dewayne Sims; loving companion for 14 ½ years, Teresa White; grandchildren, Jake Escamilla, John Escamilla, Gary Scott Escamilla and McKenna Baugh; great grandchildren, Addison Brady and Molly Kate Brady; brother, Jerry Wayne Sims; niece, Cassie Baugh (Brandon); nephew, Jason Sims; great niece, Mattie Rose Sims and many more loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruby Sims and brothers, Randy Sims and Donald Joe Sims.
