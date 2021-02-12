Denny Carden, 76 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Shirley Byrum officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Groves Cemetery.
Mr. Carden is survived by his sons, Jonathan (Rachel) Carden and Kevin Carden; stepsons, Chris Knight and Karl Knight; grandchildren, Jonathan Carden and Bradley Carden; sister, Joy McAllister; brother, Bobby (Glenda) Carden and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Carden; daughter, Amanda Carden; parents, Verna and Louise Carden and sister, Carol Bonds.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.