Dora S. Hastings, 87 of Woodville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center in Opelika.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Woodville.
She is survived by her son, Donald Leon Hastings (Angie); her daughters, Patricia Hastings Conci (Bud) and Beverly Hastings Burns (Lee); brother, Paul Keith; grandchildren, Caitlin Conci Robinson, Cole Conci, Selea Burns Cooper and Zane Burns and two great grandchildren, Clementine and Callahan Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Leon Hastings; parents, Reuben Sneed and Myrtle Keith; brother, Daniel Sneed and grandson, Ryan O’Connor.
Dora was a retired civil servant who had spent her career arranging temporary and permanent housing for soldiers and their families at the Redstone Arsenal. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary for many years.
Through this service she helped provide many college scholarships so students could achieve their goals.
She loved to cook and share her cakes with family and friends. Dora was an avid quilter and loved making baby quilts for new arrivals in the family, or in the families of friends. She was known for her honesty, sense of humor and the love she gave to all around her. If ever good luck crossed her path, she was always eager to share it with others.
