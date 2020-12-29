Marvin Holder Bryant, 96 of Rainsville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Brookwood Baptist Health in Birmingham.
Marvin was a World War II veteran of the Pacific Theatre of Operations. He was retired Alabama State Trooper with 30 years of service. He then later retired from First Southern State Bank as an asset recovery specialist.
He is survived by his wife, Rae Patterson Bryant; sons, Marvin “Marty” Bryant Jr., Heath Patrick (Robin) Bryant and Rodney Thomas; grandchildren, Zachary Holder Bryant, Chris Thomas and Trent Thomas; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Stella Irene Bryant; daughter, Jan Shelton; grandson, Michael Shelton; sisters, Pauline Bryant, Louise Thomas, Katherine Jones and Mary Eileen Bryant and brother, Henry Preston Bryant.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
