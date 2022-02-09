Mary Jean Dobbs Skelton, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Jean was born in Franklin, Kentucky to the late Sherman Ellis and Mildred Dobbs.
She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Marianna Dobbs.
She is survived by her twin sister, Jane Points of Birmingham; sister, Joanna Hoffman (Charlie) of Raleigh, North Carolina; brother, David Dobbs of Champaigne, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Cassandra Bussey (Kevin) of Birmingham, Carmen Bosen (Pete) of Savannah, Georgia, John David Dobbs (Abby) of Portland, Tennessee and Mary Beth Dobbs of Cross Mains, Tennessee; great nieces and nephews, Jacob Bussey (Hannah), Ethan Bosen, Kate Bosen, Hope Bussey and Warren, Truitt, Silas and Graham Dobbs and countless friends she considered family.
Jean attended Center Point Baptist Church. She was well known in the community as an independent insurance consultant serving the Tennessee Valley area and as a co-owner of the former Skelton Pharmacy and Gifts. He life was filled with love and service to family, friends and clients.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and Dr. Kevin Bussey and Rev. David Moorman officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Please join us in celebration of life for Jean Skelton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Beauty and the Beast Fund to provide assistance to residents undergoing chemotherapy or radiation for breast cancer, at 406 West Charlotte, Ave., Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.