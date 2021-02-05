Gladys Helms, 91 of Woodville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Duran Teague officiating. Burial will follow at Gold Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Nancy) Helms, Faylene (Eddie) Smith and Randy Helms; daughter-in-law, Norma Helms; grandchildren, Chris Helms, Ginger (Becil) Baldwin, Scott (Robyn) Helms, Jamie (Tabetha) Helms, Erica (Jeff) Owens and Kimberli Helms; great grandchildren, Ethan Helms, Morgan Helms, Hardy Helms, Ellie Helms, Lexi Baldwin, Kenley Owens and Brody Baldwin; sister, Lola Bea West and brother, Lloyd (Betty) Hall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Helms; son, Larry Helms; parents, Price and Alma Hall and brothers, John Hall, James Hall, Rayford Hall and Hulen Hall.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.