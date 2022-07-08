William Clark Murphy, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 12 noon, at First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin William and Lenore Clark Murphy of West Virginia; brother, Thomas Murphy of Mexico and his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Folger Murphy.
He is survived by his two sons, William Charles Murphy of Scottsboro and Thomas James Murphy of Kentucky; two grandsons of Kentucky; a brother and sister of West Virginia; a sister of Texas and a sister of California.
Mr. Murphy was born Feb. 12, 1933 in Paden City, West Virginia. He was a 1951 graduate of Magnolia High School in New Martinville, West Virginia and a 1962 Chemical Engineer graduate of West Virginia University after serving in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of the Professional Engineering Association, also a life member of the Jackson County Heritage Center and Jackson County Historical Society.
After working for DuPont in Cedar Mountain, North Carolina near Brevard and Ormet Corporation in Hannibal, Ohio, Clark moved his family to Scottsboro in 1968 to help engineer and start the Revere Reduction Plant.
When the plant ceased operations in 1982, Clark transferred to the Norandal Rolling Mill Plant and continued to work until his retirement in 1998.
Clark was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and flying. He received aerobatic flight instruction from Grady Thrasher, a noted personality with the Trasher Brothers Aerial Circus displayed in the museum of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C.
