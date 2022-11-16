Jody Lynn Kauaihilo passed away at the age of 59 Nov. 9, 2022 in Scottsboro.
She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. She loved her family to no end and was known for her heart of gold and ability to make any child she ever crossed paths with feel loved.
She enjoyed all things involving Disney (especially Winnie the Pooh), arts and crafts, and was a loyal fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and BYU Cougars.
Jody is so loved and missed by her sisters, Maile Summers and Heather Garner (Shane); her nieces, Melissa Abercrombie (Ethan), Amanda Garner and Mia Summers and her nephews, Tyler Summers (Emilee), Cory Summers and Justin Garner (Jessica).
She was met in Heaven by her mother, Barbara Ann McNeil and father, Robert Kauaihilo.
Jody’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 6 p.m., at Valley Funeral Home in Scottsboro, with visitation starting at 5 p.m.
