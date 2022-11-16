Jody Lynn Kauaihilo passed away at the age of 59 Nov. 9, 2022 in Scottsboro.

She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. She loved her family to no end and was known for her heart of gold and ability to make any child she ever crossed paths with feel loved.

