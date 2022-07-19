Daisy Louise Goolesby, 84 and formerly of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, July 14, 2022 at her home in Meridianville.
Mrs. Goolesby worked at Maples Industries for over 40 years, retiring in 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Harlon Gene Goolesby.
She is survived by her daughter, Abby Stallings and her husband John; granddaughter, Megan Reid and her husband Joe; grandson, Ethan Stallings and his wife Courtney and great grandchildren, Piper, Paisley, Penelope and Posey Reid and Beckett Stallings.
A graveside service was held Friday, July 22, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Valley in Hazel Green. The family would like to thank all those from Affinity Hospice who took such wonderful care of our Nana.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.