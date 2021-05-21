Donna Marie Sisk Cobb, 61 of Scottsboro and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rayburn Guess officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Cobb is survived by her husband, Mike Cobb; children, Jenny (Josh) Hunter, Debby Edmonds, Julie Cobb and Jason Cobb; grandchildren, Chrissy Cobb, Shane (Destiny) Thompson, Kara Thrower, Jack Hunter, Taylor Collins, Destiny Payne, Aubrey Cobb Zahnke, Alyssa Hunter, Kyle Payne and Austin Edmonds; many great grandchildren and sisters, Faye Cameron, Louise Sykes and Gayle Mazur.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Josie and Harvey Sisk; brothers, Harry Sisk, Harvey Sisk Jr., James Sisk and Herman Sisk; sister, Laura Ann Magill and nephew, Clayton Sisk.
