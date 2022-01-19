Daniel Bleifus, 67 of Pleasant Groves, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Pleasant Groves Holiness Church with Jamie Black and James Carl Black officiating.
He will lie in state on Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Pleasant Groves Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Vera McAllister Bleifus; daughter, Laura (Jimmy) Short; grandchildren, Kayla Short, Madison Short and Sarah Short; sister, Juanita (Joey) West; sisters-in-law, Shirley McAllister and Opal McAllister; brothers-in-law, Barney McAllister, Luther (Tina) McAllister and Kenny McAllister; several nieces and nephews and special hospice nurse, Lorrie Buckner.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcella Spiedel Bleifus; father, Paul Bleifus; brother, David Bleifus and sister-in-law, Lee Hixson Bleifus.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.