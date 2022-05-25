Mary Catherine Woodall, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center.
A graveside funeral services was held Monday, May 23, 2022 at Prince Cemetery.
Mrs. Woodall is survived by her husband, Bobby D. Woodall; daughters, Cathey Benson (Terry) and Sue Ledwell (Stacy); sons, Daryl “George” Woodall (Cindy) and Gary Woodall; grandchildren, Randi Wright, Trevor Benson (Alissa), Skyler Ledwell, Caitlin Ledwell, Christian Treece, Garrison Woodall and Bryson Woodall; great grandchildren, Marlee Ivey, Britan Wright, Cole Benson and Kolt Hughey; sisters, Geraldine Lipscomb and Lois Fanning; brother, Kenneth Mullican and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Evie Mullican and brothers, Wayne Mullican and Ralph Mullican.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.