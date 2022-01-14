Wayne Paul Berry, 62 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joe David Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service.
Wayne is survived by his sisters, Nellie Jewel Clements and Mary Shirley Culpepper; sister-in-law, Bobbie Berry; several nieces and nephews; one great nice and several great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Washington Berry; mother, Ruby Mae O’Linger Berry; brothers, Billy Jack Berry and Thomas Calvin Berry and sister, Mattie Ruth Collins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Safe Haven No Kill Shelter, 2209 Fox Run Road, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.