Lamerele “Cookie” Gilliam, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 4 p.m., at Gilliam/Talley Cemetery with Greg Gilliam officiating.
Mrs. Gilliam is survived by her daughter, Nikki Gilliam; sons, Kevin Gilliam (Kathy) and Curtis Gilliam (Michael); grandchildren, John Hickerson, Ashley Hickerson, Michelle Gill, Jay Gill, Morgan Joiner, Jason Joiner, Taylor Gilliam, Luke Perry, Sydney Perry, Riley Bellomy, Zack Bellomy, Kolie Gilliam, Carter Gilliam and Kieran Gilliam; great grandchildren, Blake Bellomy, Hallie Gill, John Michael Gill, Brenton Gill, Kinley Kate Joiner, Sadie Rae Joiner, Merritt Perry and Leela Hickerson and brother, Stanley “Buck” Berry (Sandra).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Gilliam and parents, Melvin and Nina Berry.
