Mary “Faye” Thomas Kennedy, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Mary was a retired GS13 from Redstone Arsenal after 27 ½ years of service.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Phillip Snell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 12 p.m. until time of service.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Cupp; daughters, Wenda (Phillip) Mount and Angie (Steve) Dolberry; grandchildren, Christy Mount, Nick Mount, Chris Dolberry and Kyle Dolberry; great-grandchildren, Autumn Mount, Shyanne Jones, Caleb Dolberry and Cameron Dolberry; brothers, Donald (Elaine) Thomas and Rodney Thomas and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Grace Thomas and sisters, Lynn Thomas and Lois Cutbirth.
She will forever be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.