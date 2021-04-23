Larry Gant, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Mr. Gant was a member of Trading Post Cowboy Church.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Phillip Gilliland and Dakota Gant officiating. Burial followed at Gant Cemetery.
Mr. Gant is survived by his wife, Shirley Gant; daughter, Carmen Gant; sons, Jeff (Shelia) Gant and Doug (Tammy) Gant; grandchildren, Dakota (Deandra) Gant, Ryan Bingham and Misty (Ryan) Lewis; 12 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandsons, Nathan Gant and Nolan Gant; parents, Rice and Lillie Gant and brother, Jerry Gant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beacon Hospice in his memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.