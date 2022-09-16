Frances M. Norrell, 84 of Fyffe, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at her home.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Beulah Cemetery in Ider.
Mrs. Norrell is survived by her two daughters, Linda Sue Norrell Hill (Jason) and Elaine Norrell; grandson, Joshua Stone (Maylisha); granddaughters, Danielle Mundy (Tyler) and Kendra Rosser; great grandchildren, Lilly Goodman, Atticus Mundy and McKenzie Helms; sister, Joyce Bryant and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald David Norrell; parents, Charles and Lonney Albertson and two sisters, Judy Blevins and Earl Albertson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
