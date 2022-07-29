William Boyd (Bill) Evans, of Cullman and Woodville, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Holly Pond Funeral Home with Joe Shane officiating. There was not a graveside service.
Bill was a graduate of Woodville High School, Jacksonville State University and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked as an engineer on the Saturn 5 project at NASA and was an educator for years. He retired as principal of Woodville High School.
Bill loved farming, hunting, fishing and family. He also loved watching the Braves on TV.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Addie Evans; his parents, Clay and Hannah Whitaker Evans; his siblings, Mamie Rains (Marvin), Elsie Couch (LeRoy), Henry Evans (Iva), Ethel O’Barr (Raul), Ray Evans (Mimi), Erskin Evans (Eva Mae), Estell Rosenberg (Chick), Emma Aiken (Roy), Eula Clay Adams (Charles), Francis Bynum (Grady) and Rachel Gertler (Phillip).
He is survived by his children, John Lovelady (Linda), Mark Lovelady, Lydia Haynes (Darrel) and Lynne Hardee (Phillip); four grandchildren, Ben Haynes (Whitney), Bart Haynes, Caroleene Dobson (Bobby) and Garrett O’Neal (Edward); seven great grandchildren, Jack, Lola, Kate, Charlie, Caroline, Pruett and Rueben Haynes and Philippa Dobson and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Highway 157 Church of Christ in Cullman.