Nellie Faye Dolberry Blizzard, 69 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Blizzard is survived by her husband, Tim Blizzard; son, Kenneth Paul Higginbotham; two grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Dolberry (Pat) and Rickey Dolberry and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ruth Dolberry; brother, Luther Calvin Dolberry Jr. and twin sister, Donna Mae Cremeens.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.