Rosa Sanders Myers, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at her home.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Broad Street Church of Christ with Terry Broome officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Myers is survived by her daughter, Ginger Myers; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Misti Myers; grandsons, Ragan Myers and John Hollis Myers; sister, Sybil Guthrie; brothers, George Sanders, Joe Bill Sanders, Terry Sanders and Bruce Sanders and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Myers; parents, Gene and Flora Tidwell Sanders; sister, Ann Lee and an infant brother, J.T. Sanders.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
