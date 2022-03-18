Richard J. Zvodar, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Crestwood Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Paul Davis officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jacob Murphy, Zach Hatchett, Corey Allen, David Murray, Cody Weimer and William Miller. Honorary pallbearers were Allen Smith and William “Lemmy” Ward.
Richard is survived by his nephew, John Zvodar and numerous special family members of Tri County Group Homes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Hazel Zvodar and brothers, Michael and John Zvodar.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.