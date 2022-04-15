Maggie Shavers Gilbert Wanamaker, of Trenton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the age of 90.
Maggie was born May 31, 1931 to the late Silas and Naomi Duncan Shavers. She enjoyed fishing, quilting and genealogy. She was a member of White Oak Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Achee” Gilbert; granddaughter, Carla Carter and siblings, Cecil Shavers, Mary Katherine Craig, Carmen Shavers, Paul Shavers, Huey Lee Shavers and Johnny Shavers.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Bill Wanamaker; daughter, Lisa (Reggie Higdon) Shrader; sons, Eddie (Delores) Gilbert, Mike (Nancy) Gilbert and Donald (Sherralynn) Gilbert; stepdaughters, Deborah (Danny) Johnson and Gina George; grandchildren, Donald II, Michelle, Chris, Phillip, Kindra, Michael, Andrew and Bryson and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church in Pisgah with Rev. Wayne Winters officiating. She was laid to rest at Friendship Baptist Cemetery.
View www.moorefhs.com to share expressions of sympathy and view her memorial tribute.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home in Bryant.