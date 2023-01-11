Jolee Carrell Smith, 95 of Pisgah, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m., at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in New Canaan Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Jolee Carrell Smith, 95 of Pisgah, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m., at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in New Canaan Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!