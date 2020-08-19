Estil Levon “Skeeter” Pritchett, 72 of Trenton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Memorial Hospital with his loving wife, Sandra, by his side.
Skeeter is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra; daughters, Sherry Denise (David) Morrison of Atlanta, Georgia and Jessica Smith of Trenton; sons, Kevin (Valerie) Pritchett of Huntsville, Alex Smith of Trenton, Will (Kassie) Smith of Bryant and Derek (Courtney) Pritchett of Cedar Lake, Indiana; grandchildren, Lance, Logan (Sarah), Lexy, Kaylin, Sarah (Matthew), Chase (Kaitlyn), Charis, Claire, Maleia, Tanner, Liam, Ryder, Zane, Eleanor and Mila; great grandchildren, Killian, Isabella and Brewer; sister, Gloria (Royce) Cornelison; brothers-in-law, Edgar (Loretta) Hawkins, Mike (Denise) Hawkins, Buddy (Martha) McAllister, Clarence (Pam) McAllister, Robert McAllister and Louis Chance; sisters-in-law, Linda Black, Diane (John) Robinson and Marthie Dodson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan McAllister; sister, Darlene Chance; brother, Eugene Pritchett and parents, Tee and Opal Pritchett.
Skeeter was a devoted husband, loving father, caring “Papa,” and loyal servant of God who dedicated his life to the Lord in 1967.
He was faithful member of Griffin Holiness Church for 30 years. He found great joy in helping those in need and was known by his many friends for his boundless generosity.
He worked as a salesman and general contractor most of his life, founding P&C Construction in 1993 and overseeing the daily operations until his retirement in 2008. Skeeter enjoyed traveling, deep sea fishing, raising cattle and exotic animals and spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. However, to respect social distancing guidelines the family wishes to greet friends in a drive-through celebration of life at Corner Stone on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A private family service will follow with Wayne Guffey and Warren Langley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Griffin Holiness Church or sympathies to the family by mail.
Please share condolences online at www.cornerstonefuneralchapel.com.