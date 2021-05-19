Kathy Bryant Wilson, 60 of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Maxwell Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughter, Shanda Robertson Shaw (Josh); grandchildren, Hannah Shaw and Brooklyn Shaw; mother, Mary Matthews Bryant and brother, Jonathan Bryant (April).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Wilson; father, James Carter Bryant and grandparents, Marvin and Lydia Matthews and Lewis and Emey Bryant.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.