Donald Knight, 59 of Fackler, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday, from 12-1:45 p.m.
Donald is survived by his daughters, Candi (Jim) Coble and Crystal Knight; sons, Damien (Shana) Knight and Brandon Knight; grandchildren, Justin Lewis, Skyler Lewis, Lithian Knight, Sydney Knight, Gage Knight, Riliegh Knight, Malikye Knight and Shay Knight; sisters, Penny (John) Albritton and Barbara (Tony) Venable; brothers, Roger (Lissa) Knight and Shannon Knight and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Trippe Knight; grandson, Derrick Lewis; parents, Hershel Eugene Knight and Barbara Jane Matthews; sister, Donna Atkins and brothers, Steve Knight and Danny Knight.