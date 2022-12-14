Laury T. Allison passed away Dec. 10, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
