Ray Barnes, 56 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Terry Broome officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5-9 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Barnes is survived by his sons, Justin Allen Barnes and Austin Blake Barnes (Whitney); grandson, Carson Allen Barnes; mother, Margaret Ann Barnes; sisters, Lee Ann Manning (Joe) and Betty Renae Hughes (Larry); brother-in-law, Gerald Helton and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Lee Barnes and sister, Sheila Gail Helton.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.