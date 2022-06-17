John Patrick Gilliam, 43 of Skyline, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Ray Davis and Terry Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Austell Cemetery.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Wendy Gilliam; children, Allen, Kyle and Emily Gilliam; his mother, Patricia Gilliam; brother, Greg (Shelby) Gilliam; sister, Marianne (Kevin) Wright; several nieces and a host of family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Gilliam; grandparents, Horace Gilliam, Mary Lou Johnson Gilliam; Grady Payne and Gloria Payne and Annie Hill Payne.
John was a proud, loving husband and father who will be deeply missed by many.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.