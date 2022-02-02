Dennis Gary McCrary, known as “Mote,” passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at his home. He was 71 and born on April 10, 1950.
He worked in the wood industry for many years. He started with Hiwasee Land Co., then Bowater and ended with Scottsboro Forest Products. He finished concrete as a side job and umpired baseball games. He liked to stay busy.
He was a true outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. For many years, he was associated with the Jackson County Sportsman Club. He also loved Elvis Presley and Alabama Football.
He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Debbie McCrary; sons, Adam (Mandy) McCrary of Dickinson, Texas and Clint McCrary of Scottsboro; brother, Danny (Joy) McCrary of New Hope; sister, Sandra Owens of Hollywood; stepsisters, Valerie (David) Bitondo and Carolyn Palmer; stepbrother, Ben (Mary) Dehart, all of Scottsboro and so many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He loved all of them very much.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Sharp McCrary; father, Bud McCrary; stepmother, Marie McCrary and son, Chad McCrary.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Neal Smith officiating.
There will be visitation at Scottsboro Funeral Home, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., on Friday.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.