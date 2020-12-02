Dorothy J. Black Claybrook, of New Site, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro. She was 82.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, RL Black and Billy Joe Claybrook; her son, Robert Black; her parents, Raymond and Ina Jones; her brother, Roger Jones; son-in-law, Benny Olinger and several other friends and family members.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Consuela (David) Annastasia Black and Zane Milford, Lisa (Eddie) Jackson, Jake and Drew Myers, Bena’, Shane and Codi Olinger, Vonda (Mike) Bryant, Josh (Amanda), Daniel (Jessica), Savannah White and Kolten Proctor and Patsy (Gary), Corey (Brooke) and Aubree Love and brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Gail) Jones.
Dot was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro. She was involved in several civic and social organizations including the Tree Commission of Scottsboro, the Quilters Guild, VFW Auxiliary, Masters Gardeners, Citizen Police Force and Friends of the Library.
She spent a great deal of her life attending to others. She worked at the Jackson County Nursing Home for over 25 years, where she was often referred to as an angel because of her white hair, her nurse’s cap, her soft voice and her gentle ways.
There will be private service on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, and she will be laid to rest at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens between her first husband and her son.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.