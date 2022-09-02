Nina Jo Green Atkins, 81 of Section, passed away peacefully Aug. 28, 2022 at her home.
She was born to the late Richard and Arella Green Oct. 31, 1940.
Mrs. Atkins is survived by her “fur baby” of 17 years, Brianna Chanel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry Atkins (Mary) and Sherry Ashmore (late Tommy); nieces and nephews, Haley Shrader (Wayne), Jason Atkins (Rhonda) and Brandi Ashmore; 11 great nieces and nephews and a host of cousins of both Nichols and Greens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Stan Atkins.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at Dutton Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her friend, Pat Scott, and Enhabit Home Health and Hospice of Scottsboro for all the love, laughs and care given to her.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.
