Joy Gail Lambert Walden, 82 of Fyffe, passed away on May 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Section Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Kirk Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Walden is survived by her childhood sweetheart who was her husband of 64 years, Danny Walden; sons, Reggie (Rita) Walden and Adrian (Tammy) Walden; two nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Josie Lambert and sisters, Mattie Rae Barksdale, Zola Mae Stiefel, Ila Faye Lambert and Lemerle Lambert.