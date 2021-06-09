Mildred Garrett, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following at Section Methodist Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A steady light rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: June 10, 2021 @ 8:04 am
Mildred Garrett, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial following at Section Methodist Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!