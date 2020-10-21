Winnie Sue (Rodgers) Bogue, 67 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 5-9 p.m., at the funeral home.
Winnie is survived by her son, Robert (Bob) Lewis Bogue Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth (Dwayne) Bogue and Stella (Richard) Kennedy; brothers, Scotty (Peggy) Rodgers and Billy Fred Rodgers and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Tom) Lewis Bogue Sr.; her son, John Aubrey Bogue; dad, Robert Boyd Rodgers; great nephew, Derrick Colby Lewis and many others.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.