Winnie Sue (Rodgers) Bogue, 67 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 5-9 p.m., at the funeral home.

Winnie is survived by her son, Robert (Bob) Lewis Bogue Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth (Dwayne) Bogue and Stella (Richard) Kennedy; brothers, Scotty (Peggy) Rodgers and Billy Fred Rodgers and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Tom) Lewis Bogue Sr.; her son, John Aubrey Bogue; dad, Robert Boyd Rodgers; great nephew, Derrick Colby Lewis and many others.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

Service information

Oct 22
Visitation
Thursday, October 22, 2020
5:00PM-9:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
Oct 23
Funeral Service
Friday, October 23, 2020
2:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
