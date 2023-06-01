Mrs. Ada Jean Dodson Gossett, 90, of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She was a long-life resident of Jackson County and a member of First Baptist Church in Scottsboro. Mrs. Gossett loved others, caring for the elderly for many years.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Shandy Dill officiating. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-laws, Gene and Jennifer Gossett, Gordon and Amanda Gossett, and daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Joe Blackmon; sister, Mary Gross; and grandchildren, Mary Catherine and Connor Johnson, Anna Leigh Gossett, Ben Gossett, Maddie Gossett, Annie Blackmon, and Trey Blackmon.
Mrs. Gossett was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Gossett; brothers, Otis Dodson, James Dodson, Jesse Dodson, George Dodson, J.R. Dodson; sister, Maebelle Pittman; and parents, Gordon and Annie Dodson.