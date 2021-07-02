Ethel Mae Sneed, 83 of Woodville, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery in Garth.
Mrs. Sneed is survived by her son, Jimmy Bingham of Woodville; daughters, Rose Mary (Scotty) Webb of Huntsville and Vickey (Randy) Lemley of Woodville; brother, Ricky (Rheba) Frazier of Woodville; sisters, Mary (Kenneth) Pyle of Gurley and Jeanette (Dickey) Campbell of Gurley; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Italy Frazier; brother, J.L. Frazier; sisters, Lucille Littles and Jenny Bell; sons, C.E. Bingham and James Bingham and daughter, Shirley Hill.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.