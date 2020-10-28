Rickey Van Davidson, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Phillip Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Davidson is survived by his sister, Darlene Davidson Jarmon; brother, Jeffrey Davidson; half-sister, Judy Bailey; half-brother, Tony Pippin (Kristy); nieces, Vickie Hicks (Justin) and Lexie Jarmon and nephews, Kaleb Jarmon, Anthony Pippin, Dustin Pippin and Montana Pippin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Zane Davidson and brother, Randy Davidson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.