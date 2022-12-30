Johnnie Frances Gross Coleman, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Johnnie was a long term active member of First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro, where she was an instrumental participant of the United Methodist Women and Mercy Place Celebrate Recovery.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Steven Screws officiating. Burial will follow at Gross Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the church.
Johnnie is survived by her husband, William H. Coleman; daughter, Sharon Royal; son, Hardin Coleman (Frances); grandchildren, Stephen Royal, Brandon Royal, Kate Coleman and Will Coleman; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Jacob Gross; mother, Viola Mae Gross and sister, Peggy Sue Allen.
In lieu of flowers, she would be honored by donations to either of her beloved ministries, United Methodist Women or Mercy Place Celebrate Recovery.
Arrangements Entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.